March 29 Li Zhicheng, chief risk officer of Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd, said in a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday:

* Agricultural Bank Of China's Liaoning branch has 110 million yuan ($15.97 million) outstanding loans to China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd

* Agricultural Bank Of China International has HKD150 million ($19.31 million) in outstanding loans to Huishan Dairy Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.7687 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)