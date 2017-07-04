July 4 Lancy Co Ltd

* Says it and Hana bank plan to boost asset management unit's capital to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.07 million) from 100 million yuan

* Says asset management unit's subsidiary and partners plan to set up investment JV worth 3.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uG4Q9A; bit.ly/2ulrgNF

