India is one the most strategic markets for LeEco and hence
no any exit plan. In the past one year, LeEco India has gained
market recognition and the initial stage of market seeding has
been successful. Now LeEco India has upgraded its strategy from
fast market expansion to healthy and sustainable growth, which
is the normal renewal of business strategy and execution.
The report that has appeared overlooks the context resulting
in distorted facts.
The company wishes to reiterate that in India it continues
to operate with a very experienced team comprising senior team
leaders and business heads. The resource head count in India is
well aligned to the scale of operations envisioned and in line
with industry benchmarks. Moreover, LeEco India has a robust R&D
team working for India as well as LeEco globally, as the company
values the R&D function, as it is integral to long-term
business.
Contrary to reports in certain sections of the media, LeEco
also has a healthy product pipeline for India this year. In
fact, the company is gearing up for the launch of its next
generation TV scheduled the coming week. Premium models of
smartphones too are to follow. LeEco television and smartphone
business continues in India and has gained significant market
recognition. All this certainly does not signal a company in
wind-up mode.
Further, to support the new upcoming products, LeEco will
also invest in marketing initiatives in India which will be in
tandem with the sales objectives. The selection of marketing
tools and tactics will also be guided towards making a sharp,
well defined and targeted appeal to our core consumer groups.
The company’s recent moves were well thought out and planned as
part of a longer-term strategy for the Indian market, and not
triggered by the purported slump in sales due to demonetization.
