May 9 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 20 million euros ($21.79 million) in Pharnext S.A. For 12.6 percent stake

* Says it and Pharnext plan to invest 200 million yuan to set up JV in China for technology innovation and product development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pZjp8U

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)