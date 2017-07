July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

* Acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* ‍Co through subsidiaries, acquired 655.2 million shares of us$0.01 each issued by China Evergrande Group

* Deal at a total consideration (including transaction costs) of approximately hk$8.1 billion