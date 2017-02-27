UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Chinese Food and Beverage Group :
* Elite trade issued and flm macau ventures signed buy-out notice
* termination of the joint venture agreement involving disposal of 65% of the entire issued share capital of the jv company
* Flm macau ventures and elite trade have agreed to terminate joint venture agreement
* "it is expected that disposal would not have material impact on consolidated statement of financial position of company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources