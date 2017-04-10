April 10 Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd
* Proposes to raise not less than about hk$57.4 million and
not more than about hk$71.2 million before expenses, by way of
open offer
* To issue not less than 574.4 million offer shares and not
more than 712.1 million offer shares at subscription price of
hk$0.1 per offer share
* Will implement share consolidation on basis that every 10
shares of hk$0.001 be consolidated into one consolidated share
of hk$0.01 each
* Intends to use net proceeds from open offer as to
approximately hk$31.7 million for repayment of outstanding
liabilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: