BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Chinney Investments Ltd-
* For year ended 31 march 2017 group's turnover was hk$1,653 million versus hk$1,656 million
* Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of 5 hong kong cents per ordinary share
* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$419 million versus hk$310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery