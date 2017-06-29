June 29 Chinney Investments Ltd-

* ‍For year ended 31 march 2017 group's turnover was hk$1,653 million versus hk$1,656 million​

* ‍Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of 5 hong kong cents per ordinary share​

* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$419 million versus hk$310 million