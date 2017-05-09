BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Chinook Energy Inc:
* Chinook Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 average daily production 3,514 boe/d versus 5,753 boe/d
* Says qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* "continue to execute on our previously announced $40 million capital program for 2017"
* Says qtrly affo per share $0.01
* Says maintaining previously announced production guidance for 2017 for average production, exit production & capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd