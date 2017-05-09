May 9 Chinook Energy Inc:

* Chinook Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 average daily production 3,514 boe/d versus 5,753 boe/d

* Says qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* "continue to execute on our previously announced $40 million capital program for 2017"

* Says qtrly affo per share $0.01

* Says maintaining previously announced production guidance for 2017 for average production, exit production & capital expenditures