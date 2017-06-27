June 27Chiome Bioscience Inc

* Says 820 units of its 13th series options were exercised to 820,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 400 yen per share on June 23 and 406 yen per share on June 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nSWhna

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)