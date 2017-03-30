March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing

* Former Co-CEO Monty Moran's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.5 million versus $13.6 million in FY 2015

* Former CFO Jack Hartung's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $6.0 million in FY 2015

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Shareholders agreed to withdraw shareholder proposal calling for separation of chairman and CEO positions, appoint independent chairman

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Agreed with shareholders Amalgamated Bank and CTW Investment Group to further strengthen lead director position

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director will write annual letter to shareholders to be included in proxy statement for annual shareholder meetings each year, beginning 2018

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director to review and approve the agenda for each board meeting

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director together with chair of compensation committee, lead annual performance evaluation of chief executive officer