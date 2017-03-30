March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - entered into agreements with Steve Ells, CEO, Jack Hartung, CFO,Mark Crumpacker, to modify terms of performance share awards

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - agreements to modify terms of performance share awards made to each of foregoing executive officers in February 2016

* Chipotle - modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include measurement period for establishing stock price achievement increased from 30-60 days

* Chipotle - Modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include reducing maximum payout to 300 pct of target awards; prior maximum was 400 pct of target