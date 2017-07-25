FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Chipotle posts Q2 earnings per share $2.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle second quarter diluted EPS increased 167 pct on comparable restaurant sales increase of 8.1 pct and revenue growth of 17.1 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $2.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased 17.1 pct to $1.17 billion

* Chipotle Mexican - ‍completion of a forensic investigation into previously-disclosed payment card security incident involving Chipotle restaurants​

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 8.1 pct

* Qtrly food costs were 34.1 pct of revenue, a decrease of 10 basis points as compared to Q2 of 2016

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees ‍2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high single digits​

* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 18.8% from 15.5 pct

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees ‍195 - 210 new restaurant openings for 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle - ‍updated findings from investigation confirmed original time frames for security incident listed for almost 99 pct of restaurants

* Chipotle - ‍for 1.2 pct of restaurants affected by security incident, time frames slightly broadened from initial listing, still within March 24 to April 18

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍two additional restaurants have been added to list of restaurants affected by security incident in Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

