March 29 Apollo Global Management Llc
* Chisholm Oil & Gas and funds affiliated with Apollo Global
Management announce strategic partnership and acquisition of
stack assets
* Chisholm Oil & Gas - co, certain funds managed by
affiliates of Apollo announced formation of a strategic
partnership to invest in oil and gas properties in Oklahoma
* Chisholm Oil & Gas Llc - initial acquisition is comprised
of approximately 53,000 acres in and around Kingfisher County,
Oklahoma
* Chisholm Oil & Gas - Apollo funds have opportunity to
invest up to $900 million in Chisholm to develop co's existing
assets and pursue add-on acquisitions
