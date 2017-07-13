FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Choice Hotels appoints Patrick Pacious CEO, effective Jan.1
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels appoints Patrick Pacious CEO, effective Jan.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels announces senior leadership succession plan

* Choice hotels international inc says its board of directors appointed Patrick Pacious as president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2018

* Choice Hotels International Inc says Pacious currently serves as president and chief operating officer, and will succeed chief executive officer stephen joyce

* Choice Hotels -Joyce will continue in his role as ceo through end of year, after which he will assume role of vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.