a day ago
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.79
August 2, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International reports a 16-percent increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.92

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.81 to $2.86

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net income for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $160 million and $163 million

* Choice Hotels International Inc - RevPAR is expected to increase between 1 percent and 2 percent for Q3

* Choice Hotels International Inc qtrly total revenues $276.8 million versus $241.8 million

* Choice Hotels International Inc - RevPAR is expected to range between 2 percent and 3 percent for full-year 2017

* Choice Hotels International Inc - expects to pay dividends of approximately $49 million during 2017

* Choice Hotels International Inc - during three months ended June 30, co recorded executive termination benefit charge of about $2.2 million

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Domestic system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 2.0 percent for Q2 compared to prior year Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

