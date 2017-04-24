BRIEF-Renault shareholders narrowly approve CEO Ghosn's pay
* Approve 2017 compensation policy for CEO ghosn by 54-46 percent in binding vote at annual shareholder meeting
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports solid results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces 4.2pct increase to annual distributions
* Qtrly rental revenue of $203.4 million, an increase of $11.2 million
* Qtrly funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.264
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net operating income $142.4 million versus $132.4 million
* Qtrly occupancy 98.8pct versus 98.7pct
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - in 2017, co expects to invest approximately $192 million in development projects
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-in 2017,co expects to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98pct, with occupancy rate for ancillary GLA in 90pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.