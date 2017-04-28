BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 2.21 million rupees versus profit 1.94 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 12.22 billion rupees versus 11.41 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended for issue of NCDs worth INR 115 billion
* Says recommended for final dividend of INR 2 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2ppdSWZ) Further company coverage:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.