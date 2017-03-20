BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Chong Hing Bank-
* Major transaction in relation to the disposal of Chong Hing Insurance's shareholding in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited
* Consideration for disposal of shares shall be an amount in cash equal to HK$7,100 million
* Sellers conditionally agreed to sell respective interests in, and purchaser agreed to purchase all of issued share capital of Hong Kong Life
* Sellers are Chong Hing Insurance, a unit of bank, Asia Insurance Co, Ltd, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd and Wing Lung Agency Ltd
* Would record an unaudited estimated gain of approximately HK$1,087.60 million before taxation from disposal of disposal shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing