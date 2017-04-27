April 27 Chongkundang Holdings Corp :

* Says it will buy 1.5 million shares of Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a pharma firm, for 19.65 billion won

* Says it will hold 39.5 percent stake(9.4 million shares) in Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SUODGW

