BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Chongkundang Holdings Corp :
* Says it will buy 1.5 million shares of Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a pharma firm, for 19.65 billion won
* Says it will hold 39.5 percent stake(9.4 million shares) in Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SUODGW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation