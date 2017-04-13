UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 181.0 million yuan ($26.29 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 65.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oBYDM5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8843 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources