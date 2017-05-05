UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qz5QOk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8992 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources