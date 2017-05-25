May 26 Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd
* has been confronted with an austere situation in both
production and operation, facing severe financial strain
* as at 31 December 2016, equity attributable to owners of
company was a loss of rmb107 million
* had in-depth communications with major creditors in
respect of debt repayment scheme
* court is currently reviewing application for
reorganisation of co
* "company is still exposed to risk of being declared
bankruptcy by court as a result of failure of reorganisation"
* there is uncertainty as to whether or not co can enter
into reorganisation procedure
