April 14Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 4.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is growth in sales scale of automotive use air-conditioning compressor products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y2xV0t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)