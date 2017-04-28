April 28 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 23.2 percent to 31.2 percent, or to be 615.6 million yuan to 655.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 499.7 million yuan

* Says that increased game revenue as main reason for the forecast

