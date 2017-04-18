April 18 Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 21

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 24 and the dividend will be paid on April 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h81jgC

