BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners