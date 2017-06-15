June 15Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners

* The institute will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and Chinese patent drug JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/So6NPs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)