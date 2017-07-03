July 3Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 1200 percent to 1500 percent, or to be 156.5 million yuan to 192.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.0 million yuan

* The main reason for the forecast is improved vaccine promotion and marketing

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dWLixx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)