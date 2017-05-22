UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it and partner will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Mexico-based auto parts unit named Mexin Industrial S. de R.L. de C.V.
* Says it will hold 0.5 percent stake in the unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ab73an
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources