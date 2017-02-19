Feb 20 Chorus Ltd
* Interim dividend of 8.5cps
* Net profit after tax (npat) for the six months ended 31
december 2016 of $66 million versus $33 million
* Fy17 ebitda guidance was increased to a new range of $645
to $665 million, from $625 to $645 million previously
* Hy operating revenues were $529 million and operating
expenses were $194 million
* Fy17 capex guidance was increased to a new range of $640
to $680 million, from $610 to $650 previously.
* Fy17 fibre connections and layer 2 capex was increased to
a new range of $270 to $300 million, from $250 to $280 million
previously
* Previous guidance ranges for fy17, ufb1 and ufb2 average
cost per premises connected have been increased by $150 to
reflect changed approach in capitalisation
* All figures in nz$
