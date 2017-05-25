May 25 Christopher & Banks Corp

* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $88.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 8.9% following a 6.2% increase in same period last year

* Cash, cash-equivalents and investments totaled $28.3 million as of April 29, 2017

* Gross margin rate in quarter decreased 320 basis points to 34.5%, as compared to last year's Q1