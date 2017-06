April 27 CHROMOGENICS AB

* CHROMOGENICS RECEIVES A LARGER ORDER TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 600M2 OF DYNAMIC GLASS TO ATRIUM LJUNGBERG'S PROJECT IN GRÄNBYSTADEN, UPPSALA

* ORDER INCLUDES EXPANSION OF MALL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 AND TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE CHRISTMAS TRADE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)