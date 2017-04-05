April 5 CHS Inc

* CHS reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter and first-half results

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $7.3 billion

* CHS- "As our operating environment remains challenging, we continue to act prudently, taking appropriate and measured actions regarding costs and investments"

* CHS Inc- Net income of $14.6 million for Q2 of its 2017 fiscal year compared to a net loss of $31 million for Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: