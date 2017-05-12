BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd
* Tan Cheng Han will be resigning as Chairman of board
* Lo Pang Foo Steven will be appointed as Chairman
* Tan Cheng Han is resigning from board to assume his appointment as Chairman of Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder