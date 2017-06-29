BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Chuang's Consortium International Ltd :
* Total dividend per share for year (including special dividend) increased by 60% to 8.0 hk cents per share
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company of hk$1,264.3 million, represents an increase of about 112%
* FY revenues hk$1.07 billion versus hk$1.86 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery