June 29 Chuang's Consortium International Ltd :

* Total dividend per share for year (including special dividend) increased by 60% to 8.0 hk cents per share

* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company of hk$1,264.3 million, represents an increase of about 112%​

* FY revenues hk$1.07 billion versus hk$1.86 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: