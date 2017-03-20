BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
March 20 Chubb Ltd:
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Chubb Ltd says CFO Philip V. Bancroft's total 2016 compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.8 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2mNDj2t) Further company coverage:
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)