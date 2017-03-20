March 20 Chubb Ltd:

* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Chubb Ltd says CFO Philip V. Bancroft's total 2016 compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.8 million in 2015