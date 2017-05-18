BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 18 Chubb Ltd
* Chubb ltd says shareholders approved a 3% increase in company's dividend to $2.84 per share annually ($0.71 per quarter) from $2.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.