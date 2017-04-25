April 25 Chubb Ltd-

* Chubb reports first quarter net income per share of $2.31 versus $0.97 prior year and operating income per share of $2.48 versus $2.26 prior year, up 9.7%; p&c combined ratio is 87.5%

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.48

* Q1 earnings per share $2.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd says book and tangible book value per share were up 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively, in quarter

* Chubb Ltd qtrly net premiums written $6,710 million versus $5,995 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: