CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7Chuou International Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to repurchase 65,400 shares of its common stock at the price of 430 yen per share，on June 8
* Says it will announce the result after completion of share repurchase
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AE31tl
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)