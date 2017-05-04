May 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.77

* Q1 sales $877.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.7 million

* Expect reported EPS of $0.21 to $0.23 and adjusted of $0.37 per share in Q2

* Expect first half adjusted eps to increase approximately 5pc

* For Q2, off to a strong start and expect reported and organic sales growth of about 1-2pct

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $904.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S