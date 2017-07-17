FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Church & Dwight to acquire Waterpik for about $1 bln
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Church & Dwight to acquire Waterpik for about $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* Church & Dwight to acquire Waterpik for approximately $1 billion

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍reaffirms 2017 outlook and announces 2018 EPS outlook​

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍acquisition is structured as a stock purchase that company expects to finance with debt​

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍Waterpik was acquired from Midocean Partners​

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍in 2018, we expect to deliver approximately 18 pct reported EPS growth​

* Church & Dwight Co - acquisition is expected to be neutral to 2017 EPS, inclusive of transition costs, acquisition-related expenses, other expenses

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍expect to deliver 9 pct adjusted eps growth ($2.09) in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

