PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 9 Churchill Downs Inc:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces privately negotiated share repurchase
* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock for $158.78 per share from an affiliate of duchossois group
* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased shares using available cash and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.