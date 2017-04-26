April 26 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 32.1 percent to 76.1 percent, or to be 600 million yuan to 800 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 454.2 million yuan

* Says that increased pig sale and investment return as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HpaX72

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)