UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Chuy's Holdings Inc:
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% versus a previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees in 2017, opening of 12 to 14 new restaurants
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources