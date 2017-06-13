June 13 CI Financial Corp:

* CI Financial renews normal course issuer bid

* CI Financial Corp says is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on June 18, 2017 and will terminate on June 17, 2018

* CI Financial Corp - intends to purchase up to 12.5 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid through facilities