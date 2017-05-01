May 1 CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial Corp reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion

* Average assets under management for quarter-to-date were $121.6 billion, versus $119.4 billion for Q1 of 2017