BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
May 1 CI Financial Corp
* CI Financial Corp reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Average assets under management for quarter-to-date were $121.6 billion, versus $119.4 billion for Q1 of 2017
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities