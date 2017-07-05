July 5 Ci Financial Corp

* CI FINANCIAL reports assets under management

* CI FINANCIAL CORP says preliminary assets under management at June 30, 2017 of $121.3 billion and total assets of $161.7 billion

* ci financial corp - total assets gained $16.6 billion or 11.4% for 12-month period and decreased by 1.5% in month of June