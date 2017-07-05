BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Ci Financial Corp
* CI FINANCIAL reports assets under management
* CI FINANCIAL CORP says preliminary assets under management at June 30, 2017 of $121.3 billion and total assets of $161.7 billion
* ci financial corp - total assets gained $16.6 billion or 11.4% for 12-month period and decreased by 1.5% in month of June
* Ameresco Inc - on June 29, 2017, Ameresco Inc entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016