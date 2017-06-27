June 27 CI GAMES SA:

* UNDER 2017-2019 STRATEGY PLANS TO ABANDON PRODUCTION OF AAA CLASS GAMES AND FOCUS ON SMALLER IN TERMS OF SCALE PROJECTS

* UNDER 2017-2019 STRATEGY, STARTING FROM 2018, PLANS TO PUBLISH AT LEAST ONE GAME PREMIERE PER YEAR

* IN 2017-2019 COMPANY TO CONCENTRATE ON NEW PROJECT OF TACTICAL SHOOTER AND SEQUEL OF "LORDS OF THE FALLEN" GAME

* IN 2017-2019 COMPANY TO CONCENTRATE ON NEW PROJECT OF TACTICAL SHOOTER AND SEQUEL OF "LORDS OF THE FALLEN" GAME

* CO ANNOUNCES ALSO RELEASE OF SNIPER GAME FOR MOBILE PLATFORMS IN Q3