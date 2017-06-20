June 20 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc announces senior executive changes

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - christina kramer has been named group head, personal and small business banking, canada

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - kevin glass continues as chief finance officer

* Says ‍harry culham continues as group head, capital markets​

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - laura dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - deepak khandelwal will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and innovation

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - brian lee continues as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on cibc's operating committee

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - david williamson, sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be leaving cibc in q1 of 2018

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - ‍larry richman to become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank on after acquisition of privatebancorp

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - in interim, williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client connectivity and innovation team

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - steve geist, sevp and group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of year